Officer-Involved-Shooting in Eastern Oregon

Feb 25, 2020 @ 2:55pm

UMAPINE, Ore. (AP) – Police say two members of law enforcement shot a person in eastern Oregon.

The Union-Bulletin in Walla Walla, Washington, reports that deputies from the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office and officers from Milton-Freewater responded to a call at 11:44 p.m. Monday about a gun fired in the Umapine area.

Police say officers and deputies arrived and confronted an armed person outside a home and that officers used force during the incident.

Police say the person was taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries.

The two law enforcement officers have been placed on administrative leave while an investigation is completed.

