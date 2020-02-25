Officer-Involved-Shooting in Eastern Oregon
UMAPINE, Ore. (AP) – Police say two members of law enforcement shot a person in eastern Oregon.
The Union-Bulletin in Walla Walla, Washington, reports that deputies from the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office and officers from Milton-Freewater responded to a call at 11:44 p.m. Monday about a gun fired in the Umapine area.
Police say officers and deputies arrived and confronted an armed person outside a home and that officers used force during the incident.
Police say the person was taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries.
The two law enforcement officers have been placed on administrative leave while an investigation is completed.