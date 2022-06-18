Officer Involved Shooting In Clackamas County; Suspect Dead

(Milwaukie, Ore) — Oregon State Police Troopers and Deputies from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office shot and killed a suspect, early Saturday (June 18) morning.
Police attempted to make a traffic stop just before 1:00 in the morning, when the suspect led them on a chase. The Pursuit ended in the area of SE Railroad Avenue and SE Wood Avenue in Milwaukie.
The Business and Industrial area was shutdown for several hours during the incident.
The Clackamas County Interagency Major Crimes Team is taking the lead on the investigaton in collaboration with the Clackamas DA’s office.
More details will be released pending autopsy results and additional investigation.