Officer-Involved Shooting in Beaverton
By Grant McHill
|
Sep 7, 2018 @ 11:05 AM

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) – An armed man was taken to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting near a high school in Beaverton, Oregon.

Police said they responded to a call Friday morning of a man riding a bike around with a knife by the 7-Eleven store near Jesuit High School.

Officers found the suspect and shots were fired. No officers were injured in the incident. The man was conscious and alert when he was taken to a nearby hospital.

It’s unclear if he was struck by gunfire or the extent of his injuries.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Support Toy and Joy and The Sunshine Division With Soccer King Tut Discovered At OMSI Wife Charged With Murder of Her Husband Steve’s Tweets Victim Found Dead After Car Fire Is Identified Mental Health Hospital Working to Solve Safety Problems
Comments