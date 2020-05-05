Officer-Involved-Shooting At Warm Springs Indian Reservation
WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (AP) – A Warm Springs man was wounded by a tribal police officer in a shooting.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Warm Springs officers responded to calls about 2:20 p.m. Sunday about a man with a gun on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation.
As officers approached the man, later identified as tribal member Macklin Kalama, he was ordered to show his hands, and officers could see a gun, according to Warm Springs Tribal Police Chief Bill Elliott.
Elliott says Kalama made “a movement that led officers to believe” that he was about to fire at police and one officer fired at Kalama.
Kalama has been taken to a Portland hospital for treatment, according to Elliott.
The FBI is investigating.