Man Shot and Killed in Officer Involved Shooting At Eugene Middle School
By Jim Ferretti
Jan 11, 2019 @ 11:37 AM
UPDATE: Eugene Police say an adult man was shot and killed by officers just outside of Cascade Middle School on Friday morning.

Spokeswoman Melinda McLaughlin says it started at 10:27 a.m. when officers responded to a custodial dispute. As officers were escorting the man from the school, he pulled out a gun, and a struggle ensued. During that struggle, he was shot by police and died. This happened outside of the school.

All students, staff, and officers are safe and unharmed.

–Original Story–

Eugene, Ore. — Students, faculty and police are safe after a shooting inside Cascade Middle School in West Eugene.

A suspect has been shot, Eugene Police said.

“No students have been injured. There was a shooting inside the building. I can’t give you more details at this time,” Lt. Jennifer Bills with Eugene Police said. “The Interagency Deadly Force Investigation Team will be coming to take over this investigation.”

Parents should stay home. You can contact your child by phone or text.

The school is on lockout. No one will be allowed inside.

 

