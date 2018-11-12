Officer Injured In Pipe Attack
By Jeff Thomas
|
Nov 11, 2018 @ 7:20 PM

An attack with a Pipe has a Portland Police officer in the hospital recovering from his injury.
The officer detained the suspect, identified as 36-year-old Tsegay Abraha, until more officers arrived and took him into custody. Officers searched the area and found the pipe and seized it as evidence. It all started when a woman called 911, reporting that a man had thrown a pipe at her car. The officer tried to talk to him when he hit him in the head with a pipe, police said.

