Officer Assault At Lloyd Center Max Platform

Portland, Or. – A 20 year old man is in custody for allegedly punching a transit police officer in the face at the Lloyd Center Max Platform Saturday night. Portland Police say the officer and others had contacted an unruly group of people there. They say the group became aggressive and hostile. The officer used pepper spray on one man who then punched him in the face and ran away.

Police found 20 year old Asasioeth Reity Epenrosa a block away and booked him into the Multnomah County Jail. He faces numerous charges, including assaulting a Public Safety Officer. The officer was taken to the hospital to be treated and was later released.