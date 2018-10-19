Teen Collapses At Tigard Track Meet

Tigard, OR – Off-duty Beaverton Police officer Steve Anderson sprung into action when a 14 year old boy collapsed during a track event Thursday evening at Fowler Middle School.

Officer Anderson immediately started CPR on the student athlete. Shortly after, Tigard Police officer Scott Sanders was the first on-duty first-responder to arrive and administer an AED.

Both officers continued life saving measures until Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue arrived and continue life-saving efforts.

The student was transported to the hospital. No word on his condition at this time.

All agencies are grateful for the quick action of the officer and are sending positive thoughts to the student athlete and his family..