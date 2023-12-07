Off-Duty Alaska Airlines Pilot In Court Thursday, Will Ask To Be Released From State Custody

FILE – Joseph Emerson, left, is arraigned in Multnomah County Circuit Court, Oct. 24, 2023, in Portland, Ore. The former Alaska Airlines pilot accused of trying to cut the engines of a Horizon Air flight has been indicted on 83 charges of recklessly endangering another person and one charge of endangering an aircraft. However, Emerson is no longer charged with attempted murder. The district attorney in Oregon’s Multnomah County, home to Portland, announced the grand jury’s indictment Tuesday, Dec. 5 Emerson is scheduled to be arraigned on the indictment. (Dave Killen/The Oregonian via AP, Pool, File)

Portland, Ore. — The off-duty pilot accused of attempting to bring down an Alaska Airlines flight in October will be released from federal custody pending trial. Joseph Emerson, 44, faced a federal court hearing where conditions for his release were set. As part of these conditions, Emerson is prohibited from boarding an operable airplane, cannot possess psychedelic mushrooms, and is required to undergo a mental health evaluation.

Emerson has been in custody since late October when, as an off-duty Alaska Airlines pilot, he allegedly attempted to shut down a plane’s engines. The flight, traveling from Everett, Washington, to San Francisco, made an emergency landing in Portland with 83 passengers and crew onboard.

Sarah Stretch, Emerson’s wife, expressed relief after Wednesday’s hearing, stating, “He’s happy to be able to come home.” Stretch acknowledged the difficulty of the situation, not just for her husband but also for those on the airplane, including pilots and flight attendants.

Emerson is set to be arraigned in Multnomah County Circuit Court on Thursday, where he was initially charged with attempted murder. However, this week, a Multnomah County grand jury indicted him on less severe charges, including a single felony count of endangering an aircraft and 83 misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment. The defense contends that Emerson did not intend to harm anyone, citing his struggles with depression and his consumption of psychedelic mushrooms two days before the incident. According to Emerson’s lawyer, Ethan Levi, the defense claims that the off-duty pilot believed he was in a dream at the time.

The indictment reveals that the grand jury heard from 13 witnesses, including the flight crew, Emerson, and his wife. It is uncommon for a criminal defendant to testify before a grand jury. If a Multnomah County Circuit court judge approves Emerson’s release from jail pending trial, his wife plans to drive him back to their home in Northern California, according to his lawyer.