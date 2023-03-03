KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

ODOT’s Tolling Plan Facing Opposition

March 3, 2023 7:56AM PST
Share
ODOT’s Tolling Plan Facing Opposition
Photo Courtesy: Josh Warbis

SALEM, Oregon — ODOT’s plan to start tolls on Portland area interstates is provoking a lot of backlash. 

But ODOT is moving ahead with plans to start its first tolls in the Oregon City area next fall,  on the Abernethy and Tualatin River bridges on I-205.

 Democratic State Senator Mark Meek from Gladstone and others are trying to force ODOT to hit the brakes, with Senate Bill 933. His bill would prevent tolls on I-205 or I-5.  However, it would allow tolls on the I-5 bridge over the Columbia River. 

 And a group called “Vote before Tolls, is gathering signatures, trying to put the decision in the voters hands.  

More about:
I 205
I-5
ODOT
tolling

Popular Posts

1

University To Raze House Where Idaho Students Were Killed
2

Weapons Supervisor Pleads Not Guilty In 'Rust' Shooting Case
3

Multnomah County And Portland Both Declare Weather State Of Emergency, To Open Shelters
4

DOJ Search Of Former Vice President Pence's Office Turns Up No New Classified Docs
5

Coach Luna Teaches More Than Just Wrestling