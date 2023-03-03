ODOT’s Tolling Plan Facing Opposition

Photo Courtesy: Josh Warbis

SALEM, Oregon — ODOT’s plan to start tolls on Portland area interstates is provoking a lot of backlash.

But ODOT is moving ahead with plans to start its first tolls in the Oregon City area next fall, on the Abernethy and Tualatin River bridges on I-205.

Democratic State Senator Mark Meek from Gladstone and others are trying to force ODOT to hit the brakes, with Senate Bill 933. His bill would prevent tolls on I-205 or I-5. However, it would allow tolls on the I-5 bridge over the Columbia River.

And a group called “Vote before Tolls, is gathering signatures, trying to put the decision in the voters hands.