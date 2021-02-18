ODOT Watching Weak Hillsides And Cleaning Up Storm Debris
PORTLAND, Ore–ODOT crews continue to work around the clock mainly to remove storm debris from roads. Crews were spotted all along I-205 Wednesday picking up thousands of broken tree branches. Sand and salt all of the things that were put down need to come back up.
In the gorge hydrologists and geologists with ODOT are concerned about weakened hillsides that have very little to keep them in place. The forecast calls for steady rain through Tuesday. Mitigation efforts are taking place daily. Anything that can be done to keep ground in place is being looked at. Conditions around the town of Dodson are better than they were but the area is being observed closely. Freeze/thaw conditions can create very unstable conditions.