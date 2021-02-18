      Weather Alert

ODOT Watching Weak Hillsides And Cleaning Up Storm Debris

Feb 18, 2021 @ 10:43am

PORTLAND, Ore–ODOT crews continue to work around the clock mainly to remove storm debris from roads.   Crews were spotted all along I-205 Wednesday picking up thousands of broken tree branches. Sand and  salt all of the things that were put down need to come back up.

In the gorge hydrologists and geologists with ODOT are concerned about weakened hillsides that have very little to keep them in place. The forecast calls for steady rain through Tuesday.  Mitigation efforts are taking place daily.  Anything that can be done to keep ground in place is being looked at.  Conditions around  the town of Dodson are better than they were but the area is being observed closely.  Freeze/thaw conditions can create very unstable conditions.

TAGS
debris gorge Ice plows salt rocks sand storm sweepers thaw trees wildfires
Popular Posts
NW Government Is Leading You Back Into The Dark Ages
Utility Crews Make Significant Progress On Storm Outages
COVID-19 Vaccine Update
Portland Metro No Longer Under Weather Warnings
Four Breakthrough Cases Of COVID-19 Found In Oregon