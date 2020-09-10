ODOT: SW Oregon – Morning Situation Report:
*Almeda Fire area: Oregon 99 remains closed to the public between north Ashland (South Valley View Drive) and south Medford (Garfield Street) for fire operations. This includes the cities of Talent and Phoenix. Please respect the closure areas. Do not drive through or around closure points. This is a hazard to public/first responder safety and clogs the transportation routes.
*Obenchain Fire area: Oregon 62 between Oregon 234 north through Shady Cove to Tiller-Trail junction. This section of highway remains closed to traffic for fire operations. Avoid the area. Motor carriers: seek alternate routes.
*Archie Fire & Diamond Lake area fires: Oregon 138E remains closed from Glide east to the junction of Oregon 230.
*Slater Fire in Illinois Valley: U.S. 199 (Redwood Highway) remains closed from the OR/Cal border north to near Cave Junction. (Also closed in California)
Do not put yourself at risk by using forest roads to get around fire closure areas
Updated highway conditions at Tripcheck.com Oregon Fires Flickr page: https://bit.ly/3ihR6ef UPDATE