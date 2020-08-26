ODOT Studying Tolls on I-205
Photo Courtesy: Josh Warbis
Oregon lawmakers are directing the Oregon Department of Transportation or ODOT, to study putting tolls on I-205.
Now ODOT wants to hear from you, about the plans.
If you drive on I 205, ODOT encourages you to take its Travel Preference survey until September 16th.
ODOT’s Don Hamilton tells KXL they want to get people’s two cents in, about tolling. He says, “Nobody likes to pay a toll, we understand that. But we want to know what people are going to think when they see what the tolling can do and how it can benefit the trip down there, and improve the conditions on the roads.”
Hamilton says tolls could start in the next five years. He notes, “It’s under study right now, there’s a lot of hoops to jump through before we can get to that point.”
They’re looking at possibilities like tolling the Abernethy or Tualatin River Bridges, or a pay-as-you-go toll between OR-213 and Stafford Road. The idea is to replace money dwindling from the gas tax and state highway funds.