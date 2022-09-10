ODOT: PDX, Mt. Hood – Power outages will continue affecting Oregon highways through the weekend. Darkened traffic signals and debris in the roads will make travel more difficult. Use caution. Remember to treat dark traffic lights and flashing red signals as a four-way stop. Expect heavy traffic on I-5 around the UO football game in Eugene. Kickoff is at 5:30. Be extra careful out there! Check TripCheck.com or call 5-1-1 for current road conditions. More Info