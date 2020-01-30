ODOT: PDX, Mt. Hood – The Historic Columbia River Highway will remain closed for another day between Multnomah Falls and Angel’s Rest as ODOT continues to evaluate conditions that led to a Tuesday slide. As the rain continues so does the water streaming off the hillside. The 2017 Eagle Creek Fire hit this area hard and even without the heavy rains of recent days, the area is prone to slides. ODOT will work to make sure the section of road is safe before re-opening and will re-evaluate the road condition Thursday.