ODOT: Homeless Camp May Have Damaged 99E Highway

Portland, Oregon – ODOT crews were out along Highway 99-E Thursday, cleaning out a massive homeless camp underneath the road. Neighbors nearby refer to the area as “The Caves.” Officials say the camp may have actually done some damage to Southeast McLoughlin. ODOT says this is a reoccurring problem in this area, and they had to close one lane just south of the Ross Island Bridge. They tell Newspartner KGW in the past camps like this one have damaged bridges and highways. It’s not a new issue. An inspector will go out there soon to see if there is any damage. The City of Portland recently announced city officials will start assisting ODOT with camp cleanups on ODOT land. That is scheduled to start on Monday.