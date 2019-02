ODOT: East. Ore. – I-84 WESTBOUND is closed in La Grande at Exit 265 due to two semi trucks crashed and on fire near MP 234, 27 miles west of La Grande. This is expected to be an extended closure lasting several hours. If you plan to use alternate routes, expect winter conditions throughout the region. For update conditions check TripCheck.com or call 511 / 800-977-6368. Outside Oregon call 503-588-2941.