ODOT: East. Ore. – U.S. 395-B is now open between Mt. Vernon and Long Creek. Pilot cars are directing single lane travel through the fire-impacted area between mile posts 104 and 106 (about 15 miles south of Long Creek). Expect 10 to 20 minute delays as crews work to remove hazard trees and debris near roadway. The Beech Creek Fire remains active away from the highway. Check with Oregon Department of Forestry, the Malheur National Forest and Grant County for status of local roads in the area. Check TripCheck.com or call 511 / 800-977-6368 for state highway updates. More Info UPDATE