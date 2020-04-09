      Breaking News
ODFW Shuts Down Non-Resident Hunting

Apr 9, 2020 @ 3:43pm

ODFW is closing recreational hunting, fishing, crabbing and clamming to non-residents due to concerns about travel to Oregon that could spread COVID-19 and put more of a burden on Oregon’s rural communities. It goes into effect Friday at 11:59 p.m.

ODFW also thinks non-residents who have already purchased a 2020 license could participate in hunting, fishing or shellfish opportunities later in the year. They will refund non-resident spring bear and spring turkey tags if requested.

Oregon residents who do choose to hunt, fish, crab or clam are reminded to: Stay close to home Practice social distancing and Stay home if you are sick.

