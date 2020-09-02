ODFW Advice For Hunters During Fire Season
ODFW is reminding folks if your hunting in remote areas or logging roads to carry the proper fire extinguishing gear to help prevent forest fires.
Michelle Denehy with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has a reminder for hunters to make sure they have either 2.5 pound fire extinguisher or a gallon of water in your vehicle.
For the White River Wildlife Area, the fire has closed the Smock Prairie area to public access and there are evacuation warnings for the Smock Prairie and Pine Grove portions of the area.
