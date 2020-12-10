Occupied Zone In North Portland Remains Despite Mayor Authorizing Use Of Force

Courtesy: redhouseonmississippi.com
PORTLAND, Ore. — An occupation outside the home known as the “Red House” on North Mississippi Avenue between Skidmore and Prescott that was foreclosed upon is growing. Protesters set-up reinforced containments in the street and have been seen stashing weapons.
Police have said they do not want a confrontation, but will use force if necessary to remove them from the property that has been illegally occupied for several months.
The occupation has grown since a sweep by Multnomah County Sheriff’s deputies and Portland Police on Tuesday morning. The home was turned back over to the property owners who boarded up and put up fencing. At least thirteen people were arrested for trespassing including two of the family sons.
The home was built in 1896 and is one of the oldest in the neighborhood. The Kinney family owned the property from the 1950’s until it was foreclosed by a judge in February of this year.
Julie Metcalf Kinney says she and her family were evicted in September after her door was kicked in at gunpoint. Police say the eviction moratorium due to the coronavirus pandemic does not apply here since the judge’s order was signed in February before it took effect.
The family says they are now taking their fight to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Kinney says that many people have shown up to support the family and the camp has grown over the past few months.
Between September 1st and November 30th, there were at least 81 emergency calls about the home for threats by armed suspects, shots fired, fights, burglary, theft, vandalism, disturbances, noise violations, trespassing, and illegally blocking traffic, sidewalks and access to homes.
“We want a peaceful and safe resolution to the occupation of public space on North Mississippi Avenue,” said Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell. “We are greatly concerned about the fortification of barricades, stockpiling of weapons, armed sentries, attacks on journalists and threats to kill officers in graffiti in this public space. Our goal is for this to resolve peacefully to increase safety for all involved. I encourage those involved to reach out to our Demonstration Liaison Officers so we can discuss a peaceful outcome.”
Officers encountered one person armed with a firearm and there were several other firearms on the property.
Those arrested include: 44-year-old Lester Wrecksie, 43-year-old Christopher Wilkins, 41-year-old Charles Stubbs, 40-year-old Joshua Rodgers, 32-year-old Benjamin Einhorn, 31-year-old Matthew Stewart, 31-year-old Nicholas Piochei, 31-year-old Coral Cloutman, 26-year-old Malik Farrakhan, 26-year-old Alicxandra Lucero, 25-year-old Jonathan Lalej, 24-year-old Stephen Wiens, and 23-year-old Marshall Piotcowski.
The Sheriff’s office provided food and housing assistance to everyone on the property.
“We understand evictions are challenging proceedings even in the best of circumstances. I believe everyone should have access to appropriate housing,” said Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese.
Protesters have since returned and set-up reinforced containments around the home known as the “Red House”.
The crowd went after police who were trying to get a hand of the situation.
Late Tuesday afternoon, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler authorized use of force by Portland Police to end the occupation.
He said in a statement: “I am authorizing the Portland Police to use all lawful means to end the illegal occupation on North Mississippi Avenue and to hold those violating our community’s laws accountable. There will be no autonomous zone in Portland. We all agree many of our nation’s systems and structures are fundamentally racist and require significant reform. There’s a housing crisis, a health care crisis, an education crisis, an employment crisis, a mental health crisis, and an addiction crisis. All of these crises are magnified in urban areas, including Portland. And, these crises disproportionately impact Black people. It’s also true that illegal trespassing, ignoring lawful orders from police, blocking sidewalks and streets, and intimidating neighbors inflame these crises and make them more difficult to solve. That is what’s happening on North Mississippi Avenue right now. There was a lengthy, thorough judicial proceeding resulting in a lawful judge’s order to evict people illegally occupying a home. Multnomah County chose the time, place and manner of the eviction and Portland Police provided support. It’s time for the encampment and occupation to end. There are many ways to protest and work toward needed reform. Illegally occupying private property, openly carrying weapons, threatening and intimidating people are not among them.”