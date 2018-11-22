NWS: Winter Weather Advisory – Snow In Mountain Passes

Mt. Hood, Oregon – Expect snow today in the mountain passes and elevations higher than 4,000 feet. The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for those areas. Find your latest forecast from NWS here.

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 401 AM PST Thu Nov 22 2018 Northern Oregon Cascades-Cascades in Lane County- Including the cities of Government Camp, Detroit, Santiam Pass, McKenzie Pass, McKenzie Bridge, Oakridge, and Willamette Pass 401 AM PST Thu Nov 22 2018 WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM PST FRIDAY ABOVE 4500 FEET... * WHAT...Snow accumulation 5 to 11 inches today and tonight. * WHERE...Oregon Cascades above 4500 feet affecting major passes crossing the Cascades except US-26 at Government Camp. * WHEN...Snow will begin to accumulate by midday Thursday and continue through tonight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highway US-20 at Santiam Pass and Oregon 58 at Willamette Pass should receive around 6 inches snow by Friday morning. Highway US-26 at Government Camp should have a mix of rain and snow or light snow accumulation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.