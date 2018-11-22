NWS: Winter Weather Advisory – Snow In Mountain Passes
By Jacob Dean
Nov 22, 2018 @ 4:41 AM

Mt. Hood, Oregon – Expect snow today in the mountain passes and elevations higher than 4,000 feet. The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for those areas. Find your latest forecast from NWS here.

See more on elevations here. 

Winter Weather Advisory

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 401 AM PST Thu Nov 22 2018

Northern Oregon Cascades-Cascades in Lane County-
Including the cities of Government Camp, Detroit, Santiam Pass,
McKenzie Pass, McKenzie Bridge, Oakridge, and Willamette Pass
401 AM PST Thu Nov 22 2018

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
6 AM PST FRIDAY ABOVE 4500 FEET...

* WHAT...Snow accumulation 5 to 11 inches today and tonight.

* WHERE...Oregon Cascades above 4500 feet affecting major passes
  crossing the Cascades except US-26 at Government Camp.

* WHEN...Snow will begin to accumulate by midday Thursday and
  continue through tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highway US-20 at Santiam Pass and Oregon 58
  at Willamette Pass should receive around 6 inches snow by Friday
  morning. Highway US-26 at Government Camp should have a mix of
  rain and snow or light snow accumulation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow
covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while
driving.
