NWS: Wind Advisory For Portland Area
By Jacob Dean
|
Nov 12, 2018 @ 5:25 AM

Portland, Oregon – Hold on to your hat and grab those tie-downs! The Portland area will see some more wild winds today. There’s a wind advisory for the entire Portland Metro area through tonight at six o’clock. Yesterday heavy winds brought down some tree limbs and power lines.

This morning there are over a thousand PGE customers still in the dark according to their website.

Read more from National Weather Service in Portland:

Wind Advisory

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
910 PM PST Sun Nov 11 2018

Greater Portland Metro Area-Greater Vancouver Area-
Including the cities of Gresham, Troutdale, and Washougal
910 PM PST Sun Nov 11 2018

WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST MONDAY...

* WINDS...East 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph.

* WHERE...West Hills of Portland, and the east part of the metro
  area east of I205.

* TIMING...Late Sunday night through at least midday Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
  limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Wind Advisory is issued when winds may cause minor property
damage without extra precautions. Motorists in high profile
vehicles should use caution until the winds subside.
SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Officer Injured In Pipe Attack Wind Advisory For Tonight Lasting Thru Monday Veterans Day: Welcome Home And Thank You For Your Service Booby Trap Injures Biker On Portland Path $150,000 Worth of Meth Seized Veterans Services Expand Lines For Life
Comments