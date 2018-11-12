NWS: Wind Advisory For Portland Area

Portland, Oregon – Hold on to your hat and grab those tie-downs! The Portland area will see some more wild winds today. There’s a wind advisory for the entire Portland Metro area through tonight at six o’clock. Yesterday heavy winds brought down some tree limbs and power lines.

This morning there are over a thousand PGE customers still in the dark according to their website.

Read more from National Weather Service in Portland:

Wind Advisory

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 910 PM PST Sun Nov 11 2018 Greater Portland Metro Area-Greater Vancouver Area- Including the cities of Gresham, Troutdale, and Washougal 910 PM PST Sun Nov 11 2018 WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST MONDAY... * WINDS...East 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph. * WHERE...West Hills of Portland, and the east part of the metro area east of I205. * TIMING...Late Sunday night through at least midday Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Advisory is issued when winds may cause minor property damage without extra precautions. Motorists in high profile vehicles should use caution until the winds subside.