NWS Issues Freeze Warning For Greater Portland Metro, Other Areas
The National Weather Service recently released a freeze warning for early Monday morning.
According to the NWS, temperatures from the low 20’s to around 30 are expected.
The warning is in effect from 1 a.m. to 10 a.m.
According to the NWS, the conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and could damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
The warning is in effect for the Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Central Coast Range
of Western Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central
Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley.