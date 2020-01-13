NWS Issues Another Winter Weather Advisory, But Only For Areas Over 500-Feet
Portland, Ore. — The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for areas above 500-feet in the Greater Portland Metro area.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT ABOVE 500 FEET UNTIL 4 AM
PST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches, mainly
above 500 feet.
* WHERE...In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area. In Oregon,
Greater Portland Metro Area.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Roads may become slick, making travel difficult.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow level around 1000 feet, lowering to
near 500 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.