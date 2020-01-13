      Weather Alert

NWS Issues Another Winter Weather Advisory, But Only For Areas Over 500-Feet

Jan 13, 2020 @ 3:40pm

Portland, Ore. — The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for areas above 500-feet in the Greater Portland Metro area.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT ABOVE 500 FEET UNTIL 4 AM
PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches, mainly
  above 500 feet.

* WHERE...In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area. In Oregon,
  Greater Portland Metro Area.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Roads may become slick, making travel difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow level around 1000 feet, lowering to
  near 500 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
Clackamas Man Gone Missing Fishing in Newport
Interactive Traffic Map