NW Natural Gas Service Restores Service In Hood River & White Salmon

Dec 27, 2020 @ 8:32am
Sunday morning NW natural gas said in a statement that they “completed restoration of its system to customers in Hood River and White Salmon, in the largest outage the company has experienced in 65 years.”

The outage started after a car crashed into a  pipeline facility from which NW Natural gets gas from.

The accident occurred late last Sunday night and effected about 5,500 customers in both White Salmon and Hood River.

