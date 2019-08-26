NW Grocery Union Authorizes Potential Strike
Portland, Ore – The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 555 in Baker City authorized a strike Saturday. That was the last in a series of meetings held across the region. According to Kelley McAllister with the union the members voted near unanimously.
McAllister says a strike isn’t a for sure thing, but it gives the bargaining team power to call a strike. The union hopes this will add pressure to grocery chains like Fred Meyer and Safeway.
The stores and union have been negotiating for over a year.