NW Grocery Union Authorizes Potential Strike

Aug 26, 2019 @ 3:39am

Portland, Ore – The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 555 in Baker City authorized a strike Saturday. That was the last in a series of meetings held across the region. According to Kelley McAllister with the union the members voted near unanimously.

McAllister says a strike isn’t a for sure thing, but it gives the bargaining team power to call a strike. The union hopes this will add pressure to grocery chains like Fred Meyer and Safeway.

The stores and union have been negotiating for over a year.

