NW Governors Meeting About The I-5 Bridge
VANCOUVER, WA.—Governors Kate Brown and Jay Inslee to Kick Off Interstate Bridge Replacement Project
Oregon and Washington have jointly dedicated $44 million to re-open an office focusing on replacing vital infrastructure
“The current interstate bridge is over 100 years old, and it’s showing its age. Replacing the interstate bridge is critical to the safety and economies of both Oregon and Washington,” said Governor Brown. “Our states are more interconnected than ever, and by working together, we can make our communities and roads safer while we improve mobility and support the economic vitality of our communities.”
The current bridge poses significant seismic risks and also is a source of major congestion in the surrounding regions. The two states have dedicated $44 million dollars to reopen an office for the I-5 bridge project, and are working to incorporate community feedback in advancing a bi-state effort that moves this critical project forward.