NW Government Says ‘It’s My Way Or The Underfunded Single Lane Bike And Pedestrian Filled Highway’

Can I suggest that too much of the government these days has a “screw you” approach to its customers…tax paying citizens?
Let me give you a few examples.
Lawmakers in both Oregon and Washington know they should cut the gasoline tax to offset the massive increase in fuel costs caused by President Biden’s attempt to destroy the oil business.
They won’t, despite being flush with cash from record tax revenues.
Yesterday, I talked to Kendra, a Wilsonville homeowner who found the city government had blown up her water line. The Wilsonville city government told her it was HER job to get it fixed, maybe she should check into a hotel and MAYBE the city would pay for some of the damage it caused.
Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall…who’s made a whole series of election mistakes over the last few years, can’t do her job, won’t quit and we get the bill.
Just last week, Lame Duck Governor Kate Brownshirt, told folks…expect to see hundreds of millions of dollars of your public forests go up in flames…and “sorry”, NOT SORRY, you have choke on the smoke.
Governments here in the Northwest too often take the attitude…this is the way it is, we are the only game in town, our paychecks don’t change if we make citizens happy or not…so suck it up.
I don’t know about you, but I’m sick of it, I pay plenty of taxes in both states…and I’m ready to sharpen the pitchforks and light the torches.
