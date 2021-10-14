      Weather Alert

Nursing Board Weighs In On Vaccine Mandate

Oct 14, 2021 @ 8:11am

TUALATIN, Ore– Nurses rallied outside the Oregon Nursing Board Offices Wednesday. The board said it is only passing rules to be in compliance with state mandates and has no power over individual hospitals or their rules. “Regulatory boards cannot advocate for the professions that they regulate,” said Ruby Jason, executive director for the Oregon State Board of Nursing. “The board does not have jurisdictional authority to favor its role over a state agency and protection of the public. The board has no jurisdiction over the decisions requiring vaccines for health care workers.”

The board said, according to the state, if someone refuses to get vaccinated it could be considered “conduct unbecoming of nursing.” Because of that conduct, a nurse could lose their license after an investigation.  Oregon’s deadline for healthcare workers and state employees to have their COVID-19 vaccines or a medical or religious exemption is October 18th.

TAGS
Covid-19 fired jobs licenses Nurses shots vaccine
Popular Posts
Arrest In Portland's 66th Homicide Of 2021
Joe Biden Is Turning A Nightmare Into Our Reality
Merck Asks FDA To Authorize Promising Anti-COVID pill
Joe Biden’s Vaccine Mandate Is A Lie
Southwest limits canceled flights after 3 tumultuous days
Connect With Us Listen To Us On