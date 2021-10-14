Nursing Board Weighs In On Vaccine Mandate

TUALATIN, Ore– Nurses rallied outside the Oregon Nursing Board Offices Wednesday. The board said it is only passing rules to be in compliance with state mandates and has no power over individual hospitals or their rules. “Regulatory boards cannot advocate for the professions that they regulate,” said Ruby Jason, executive director for the Oregon State Board of Nursing. “The board does not have jurisdictional authority to favor its role over a state agency and protection of the public. The board has no jurisdiction over the decisions requiring vaccines for health care workers.”
The board said, according to the state, if someone refuses to get vaccinated it could be considered “conduct unbecoming of nursing.” Because of that conduct, a nurse could lose their license after an investigation. Oregon’s deadline for healthcare workers and state employees to have their COVID-19 vaccines or a medical or religious exemption is October 18th.