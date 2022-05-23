Nurses At Two More Providence Hospitals To Vote On Striking

PORTLAND, Ore . — Nurses at two more Providence hospitals are taking a vote on striking over what the Oregon Nurses Association says are unfair labor practices.
Nearly 500 nurses at Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center in Oregon City and Providence Milwaukie Hospital represented by the ONA will vote between now and June 2nd to authorize a strike. They would join nearly 1,600 nurses working at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Portland on the picket lines.
St. Vincent is one of Oregon’s largest and most profitable hospitals and nurses there voted nearly unanimously to strike three weeks ago.
The nurses are demanding fair contracts, higher staffing standards and addressing Providence’s growing staffing crisis, and making health care more affordable.
“While Oregon’s nurses were running into COVID-19 rooms wearing reused PPE we pulled from paper bags, taxpayers handed Providence and other hospitals billions to ensure our hospitals stayed open during the pandemic. Providence alone collected nearly $1.3 billion in taxpayer bailouts from the CARES Act to add to its $14 billion in cash and investment revenues,” said ONA President Lynda Pond, a registered nurse.
The association says hundreds of frontline nurses are working without the safety and security of a contract. Contracts at St. Vincent and Willamette Falls expired last year and Providence Milwaukie’s contract expires this month. Bargaining teams are scheduled to meet with management this week.
The results of the strike votes are expected to be announced on June 3rd. If strikes are called, Providence will get 10 days notice.
Providence St. Vincent released this statement three weeks ago:
“As these important conversations continue, our community can rest assured that we are always prepared to provide high-quality, compassionate care for our patients, as we have at Providence St. Vincent for nearly 150 years.”