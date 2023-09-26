Nurses And OHSU Reach Tentative Agreement After Extensive Negotiations

Portland, Ore. — The agreement was reached on the afternoon of Monday, September 25, after collaborative efforts, including the involvement of a mediator. OHSU, a facility where nearly 3,200 nurses are employed, is represented by the Oregon Nurses Association (ONA).

Duncan Zevetski, RN, the vice president of the ONA bargaining unit at OHSU, expressed the significance of the agreement, stating, “Nurses at OHSU care for Oregon’s most critical patients—patients who require specialized nursing care that only we can provide. We deserve a contract that reflects the expertise, compassion, and skill we bring to every patient in our care. This new contract will ensure we have the tools, workplace safety, and staffing support necessary to deliver the high-quality care our patients deserve.”

Members of the ONA will vote to ratify the tentative agreement from October 1-5, with detailed discussions scheduled to commence on Friday, September 29. If approved, the agreement will introduce historic wage increases, addressing the need to retain experienced nurses at OHSU, attract the next generation of nurses, and ensure safe care for the community.

Key provisions of the tentative agreement encompass:

Nurse staffing standards aligned with the complexity of patients cared for at OHSU. Minimum safe staffing standards guaranteed by June 1, 2024, including specific plans for the Emergency Department levels and 1:3 Acute Care (mixed IMC) ratios integrated into the contract. Wage increases of 15%, 6%, and 6% each year, along with the implementation of a new 30-step wage scale. This will result in an average base wage increase of 37% over three years, averaging to a $20.67/hr increase. Significant expansion of the Code Green team, incorporating social workers trained in de-escalation for both the Marquam Hill and Waterfront campuses. Paid training in trauma-informed care, in-person de-escalation training (including advanced physical skills), crisis intervention, and assault prevention. Implementation of 24/7 coverage for metal detector screenings and Department of Public Safety (DPS) presence in the Emergency Departments. Substantial enhancements to workplace safety, including the allocation of $10 million in funds with 50% of positions designated for nurses and AFSCME members on a task force. A commitment to immediate changes in lockdown procedures, securing entrances, and reducing workplace violence. The right to negotiate the impacts of a merger with the Legacy Health system. Full retro pay.

Nurses also secured additional contract protections, including break-relief assignments, aimed at preventing the compromise of patient care. OHSU data revealed that nurses had missed at least 95,000 legally required rest breaks in the previous six months, a factor contributing to potential errors, exhaustion, moral injury, and a higher likelihood of nurses leaving their positions, contributing to a critical nursing shortage.

Erica Swartz, RN, and ONA staffing committee co-chair at OHSU, emphasized the significance of the agreement, stating, “The contract centers on the expertise of the nurses providing care as essential to designing and driving staffing levels. We are proud to be raising the staffing standards for high-acuity hospitals across the country.”

Corinn Joseph, RN, and ONA bargaining team member highlighted the dedication of the nursing workforce and their intent to set higher standards, not only for their colleagues but also for hospitals nationwide. Joseph stated, “With the help of our dedicated members, we have done just that. We can stand proud of what we have set into motion for the decades of nursing that follow! Together we create our future. Together we care for the people. Together we care for ourselves. Together we stand strong.”

Negotiations between nurses and OHSU began in December 2022, and the previous contract expired on June 30, 2023. The newly reached agreement will remain in effect until June 30, 2026.

OHSU issued the following response:

The Association of University Registered Nurses — which is the local Oregon Nurses Association — and Oregon Health & Science University management are proud to announce the successful conclusion of 10 months of diligent and passionate negotiations, resulting in a tentative agreement for a new three-year contract. The teams said:

“This contract stands as the cornerstone for fostering a robust, healthy and secure nursing workforce, enabling us to deliver top-notch care to our patients and the communities of the Pacific Northwest. The details of this tentative agreement will be shared soon, followed by a ratification vote by the AURN members.

“This is a huge accomplishment, and we appreciate the time and efforts of everyone involved, including the nearly 3,200 nurses who are the heart of this contract.”

In addition, the teams mutually agreed to an extension of the Expansion of Critical Need Incentive Memorandum of Understanding through the ratification of the new contract.