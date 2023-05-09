KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Number Of People Experiencing Homelessness In Clackamas County Decreases

May 9, 2023 1:32PM PDT
Share
Number Of People Experiencing Homelessness In Clackamas County Decreases
credit: MGN

OREGON CITY, Ore. – The number of people experiencing homelessness in Clackamas County has decreased 31 percent this year compared to last.

According to the 2023 Point-In-Time count, 410 people were counted experiencing homelessness in January.

597 people were counted last year.

Last year’s number was a 49 percent drop from 2019.

The count finds that 178 people were counted as unsheltered, that’s down 45 percent.

232 people were counted as sheltered, that’s a 14 percent decrease.

More details about the people counted are expected to be released in the future.

 

More about:
clackamas county
homeless
houseless

Popular Posts

1

Adnan Syed Asks Court To Reconsider Backing Victim's Family
2

Former Blazer and Sonic Shawn Kemp Pleads Not Guilty In Parking Lot Shooting
3

US Economy Grew At Weak 1.1% Rate In Q1 In Sign Of Slowdown
4

Fed Raises Key Interest Rate
5

Husband And Wife Arrested After Disturbing Allegations