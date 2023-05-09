Number Of People Experiencing Homelessness In Clackamas County Decreases

OREGON CITY, Ore. – The number of people experiencing homelessness in Clackamas County has decreased 31 percent this year compared to last.

According to the 2023 Point-In-Time count, 410 people were counted experiencing homelessness in January.

597 people were counted last year.

Last year’s number was a 49 percent drop from 2019.

The count finds that 178 people were counted as unsheltered, that’s down 45 percent.

232 people were counted as sheltered, that’s a 14 percent decrease.

More details about the people counted are expected to be released in the future.