Number Of People Experiencing Homelessness In Clackamas County Decreases
May 9, 2023 1:32PM PDT
OREGON CITY, Ore. – The number of people experiencing homelessness in Clackamas County has decreased 31 percent this year compared to last.
According to the 2023 Point-In-Time count, 410 people were counted experiencing homelessness in January.
597 people were counted last year.
Last year’s number was a 49 percent drop from 2019.
The count finds that 178 people were counted as unsheltered, that’s down 45 percent.
232 people were counted as sheltered, that’s a 14 percent decrease.
More details about the people counted are expected to be released in the future.
