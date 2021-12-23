      Weather Alert

Number Of Omicron Cases Increasing In Oregon

Dec 23, 2021 @ 2:34pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The number of Omicron cases in Oregon is growing.

The Oregon Health Authority’s Dr. Paul Cieslak says initially, there were only three, “We have now confirmed a 4th case and see that there’s a total of 13 cases that have been reported to the national sequencing database.”

He says he expects that Omicron will soon surpass Delta as the dominant variant, “Perhaps…in a week or two.”

Which he says, isn’t good news, “According to the projection…we could see about 3,000 COVID-19 patients in the hospital…by the second week of February.”

In comparison, the record is around 1,200 on September 1st.

 

 

 

