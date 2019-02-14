VANCOUVER, Wash. – Clark County Public Health said Thursday that the number of confirmed cases of the Measles remains at 53.

There are still two more suspected cases.

There are no new places of possible exposure.

Here’s the official press release:

Measles outbreak numbers unchanged: 53 confirmed, two suspect cases

Vancouver, Wash. – Clark County Public Health is continuing its measles outbreak investigation and has no updates to report today. Since Jan. 1, we have identified 53 confirmed cases and two suspect cases. Public Health has not identified any new locations where people may have been exposed to measles.

Here are the details of the confirmed cases:

Age 1 to 10 years: 38 cases 11 to 18 years: 13 cases 19 to 29 years: one case 30 to 39 years: one case

Immunization status Unimmunized: 47 cases Unverified: five cases 1 MMR vaccine: one case



Hospitalization: one case (none currently)

Public Health is not providing any additional information about the one case with one dose of MMR in order to protect the patient’s privacy.

For a complete list of exposure sites, visit the Public Health measles investigation webpage.

Clark County Public Health is urging anyone who has been exposed at an identified location and believes they have symptoms of measles to call their health care provider prior to visiting the medical office to make a plan that avoids exposing others in the waiting room. People who believe they have symptoms of measles should not go directly to medical offices, urgent care centers or emergency departments (unless experiencing a medical emergency) without calling in advance.

Additional resources

For information about additional exposure sites in Oregon, linked to the confirmed case in Multnomah County, visit the Oregon Health Authority measles webpage. For information about other measles cases in Washington, visit the Washington State Department of Health measles webpage.

Public Health has established a call center for questions related to the investigation. Anyone who has questions about public exposures should call 360.397.8021. The call center is open daily.

Anyone with questions about their measles immunity or the measles vaccine should contact their primary care provider. Clark County Public Health does not provide immunizations or testing for immunity.

If you are unsure of your family’s immunization status, you can view, download and print your family’s immunization information online at MyIR or request a copy of your immunization record from the Washington State Department of Health.