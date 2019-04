AP: Nikola Jokic had a triple-double and the Denver Nuggets advanced to the NBA’s Western Conference semifinals against the Blazers with a 90-86 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. Jokic finished with 21 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists, with no pass bigger than the one to set up Jamal Murray’s bucket in the final minute. The Nuggets saw a 17-point, third-quarter lead shrink to two before Murray nailed a floater with 36.8 seconds remaining.