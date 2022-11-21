KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

NTSB: Wing Broke Before Plane Crash In Washington

November 21, 2022 3:28PM PST
SNOHOMISH, Wash. (AP) – The National Transportation Safety Board says a wing from a Cessna 208B broke away before the plane crashed Friday into a field northeast of Seattle, killing the four people on board.

The Seattle Times reports the NTSB said Monday the wreckage has been recovered and taken to a facility for reconstruction.

The NTSB says the small plane departed Renton Municipal Airport around 9:30 a.m. and at about 10:20 a.m. crashed and then burned near Snohomish.

The names of the people on board haven’t been released.

Raisbeck Engineering of Seattle in an emailed statement identified them as two “highly experienced” test pilots, a flight-test director and an instrumentation engineer.

