NTSB Probes Crash Of Plane In Southwest Washington
By Jim Ferretti
|
May 1, 2019 @ 9:57 AM

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation into a plane crash in southwest Washington that killed two people aboard.

NTSB spokesman Peter Knudson said the plane was a Vans RV-6, a small aircraft constructed from a kit. The plane is classified as experimental and registered to a Camas resident, according to Federal Aviation Administration records.

The plane crashed near La Center, Washington, Monday afternoon.

The Columbian reports that Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office plans to identify the victims of the crash by Thursday.

