Now that vaccines are getting out there, how can we reopen schools safely?
With most of the country looking to get vaccinated by the middle of summer, that means most schools should be open this fall, but how can we reopen safely when some folks are refusing to take the vaccine?
To discuss this further, Lars spoke with Lance Izumi, who is an education policy expert at the Pacific Research Institute and co-author of the new book “A Kite in a Hurricane No More: The Journey of One Young Woman Who Overcame Learning Disabilities through Science and Educational Choice”.
