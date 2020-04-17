      Breaking News
Now is the time to put the country ahead of the party

Apr 17, 2020 @ 12:02pm

Lars brings on Vernon Jones, a Georgia State legislator to discuss why he, a Democrat, is endorsing President Trump for 2020. The Georgia state legislator believes that the President is one of the few leaders of our country over the last 20 to 30 years to have followed through with their plan to make the necessary changes they have promised. Listen below for more.

