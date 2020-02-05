Now, Can Trump Overcome Impeachment In November? History Says “No”
By Cooper Banks
It will be the question going forward and, it’s safe to say, history is not on the President’s side.
If he secures the GOP nomination as expected, President Trump will be the first person ever to run for the nation’s highest office after being impeached.
You’ll remember, Bill Clinton was in the second term of his tenure in the White House when he was impeached.
…no chance for Clinton to run for re-election…
However, Al Gore, his vice president, narrowly lost the 2000 election despite winning the popular vote.
And let’s go way back;
Andrew Johnson was impeached during his first term and tried to run for re-election.
However, he could not win the Democratic nomination. Instead, they chose Horatio Seymour, who lost to Republican’s Ulysses S. Grant.
No matter how it goes, it will be fascinating to see how President Trump either does or doesn’t buck this historic trend.
There are plenty of reasons to believe Trump can overcome, but we have almost an entire year for his opponents to push potential scandal through their various media channels.
I know I’m going to stay tuned.