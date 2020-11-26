November: Six Deadly Crashes In Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — November has set a record for most deadly crashes in Washington County with six fatalities.
An elderly woman trying to cross the street in North Plains was hit by a car near NW Main Street and Cottage just after 8:00am on Friday morning. 79-year-old Carol Goeden died at the hospital. The driver who hit her may not have seen the woman because the windshield was frosted over. He was cited for several violations including careless driving and driving without a license.
The other crashes happened:
- Nov. 6th: SW Hall Blvd. & Scholls Ferry Road, Tigard (auto vs. ped)
- Nov. 10th: Sunset Hwy. at milepost 32, Timber (auto vs. auto)
- Nov. 17th: Tualatin Valley Hwy. & SE River Road, Hillsboro (auto vs. auto)
- Nov. 20th: Highway 219 & SW Morilon Lane, Hillsboro (car vs. cement Truck)
- Nov. 21st: NE Brookwood Parkway & Cornell Road, Hillsboro (vehicle vs. tree)
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office asks everyone to slow down, drive sober, wear your seatbelt and watch out for pedestrians and bikers.
There were five fatal crashes in Washington County in 2019.