Nothing To See Here

By Rebecca Marshall
Normally, when we do a story about a baby falling, it’s a tragedy. This one, has people laughing.
Here’s why. Ten month old Kolson Ready fell 8 feet down an air vent in his home in Coburg. Everyone panicked, except Kolson. He looked nonplussed, and calm, even as he was stuck down the vent.
His mom tells Oregon Live “He didn’t break character once. When the officer lifted him up out of the crawlspace and handed him up, the first thing he did was glare at the officer.”
She thinks the older brother (who is 3 years old) lifted the floor vent while the two were playing and Kolson just fell down it. She was in the kitchen washing dishes when it happened. Read more here.
Now, share your crazy close call kid stories. Like the time I hid from the baby sitter in the dryer as we played hide-n-seek. Good thing it wasn’t laundry night. Yikes!