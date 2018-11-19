Not SO Intense This Time Around

Portland’s latest round of dueling demonstrations in downtown may have offered some measure of encouragement. At least I can say I was encouraged.

If you find that odd, I can explain.

This weekend’s demonstrations were much smaller and, for all intents and purposes, they were peaceful.

There was a moment I missed when left-wing protest groups, including Rose City Antifa, briefly clashed with folks who had come out for the Patriot Prayer rally. The Patriot Prayer folks were reportedly on their way to the cars so they could head to Vancouver for a separate event.

During that very brief incident, police deployed at least one flash-bang, which popped loudly and echoed throughout downtown.

Here’s what happened as I followed Antifa protesters a few blocks north.

You might not have heard it so well, but at one point a full can of LaCroix came flying in my direction. It landed a few feet away. I don’t think anyone was aiming at me, specifically…..rather, just throwing a full can of soda for the sake of throwing a full can of soda.

I will tell you — as we all followed developments on Saturday — it was easy to forget how small in scope this day’s demonstrations were.

Compared to the massive demonstration from August 4th — this was pretty minor.

I was encouraged by that….