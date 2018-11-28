Not Guilty Plea for Woman Accused of Trying to Hire Hit Man
By Grant McHill
|
Nov 28, 2018 @ 1:23 PM

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) – A Washington woman accused of trying to hire a hit man to kill her ex-boyfriend pleaded not guilty to first-degree solicitation to commit murder.

The Daily News reports Maegan Ward, of Castle Rock, entered the plea Tuesday at the Cowlitz County jail.

Ward is accused of giving $700 and offering another $1,800 to convince a man previously convicted of murder to kill Kevin Hill, her ex-boyfriend.

Ward reportedly knew the would-be hit man through his wife, her co-worker at a Longview retail store. The man told police that Ward had approached him repeatedly to kill Hill.

Castle Rock Police Sgt. Charlie Worley says the acquaintance was initially planning to go through with Ward’s plans, but he got cold feet and contacted police through his probation officer.

Ward remains in custody in lieu of $200,000 bail, and is set for a January trial.

Information from: The Daily News, http://www.tdn.com

