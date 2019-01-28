For a second time this week, OSP has responded to calls regarding objects being thrown at oncoming traffic on Hwy 22 near Willamina in Yamhill County. Through this ongoing investigation and contact with some local community members more incidents have been identified.

We have confirmed at least 3 more incidents of vehicles being hit by objects being thrown into moving traffic. Several Log trucks and a Willamina School District School Bus have sustained damaged to the windshield. Up to this point only property damage has been reported, but actions like this can cause serious injuries and even fatalities.

OSP is asking for #PublicAssistance. If you have any information about any incident of objects being thrown at traffic call OSP Dispatch at *OSP from your mobile or 800-442-0776.

The Oregon State Police McMinnville Area Command is working closely with the School District and the local trucking companies. They have also made it a priority to increase patrols in this area.

We remind all drivers to be ever mindful of their surroundings.

Stay Safe