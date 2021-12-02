Northwest Made Holiday Market Features Beaverton Tea & Chocolates Company

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Mercy Corps, a major supporter to women-owned businesses is encouraging Christmas shoppers to get online and shop with the Northwest Made Holiday Market, which features 100 BIPOC and women-owned businesses in Oregon and Washington.
Anne Johnson is the owner of Mamancy Tea & Chocolates. She has two store fronts; one in Beaverton and the other in Hillsboro. Born and raised in Kenya, which is a British Colony, she drinks a lot of tea and has learned about tea horticulture. She turned her passion into a successful business selling loose leaf tea and chocolate truffles. Anne loves the creativity.
When asked about pairing tea and chocolate together, Johnson says: “Why not? Tea and chocolate should be married for life. Why not have a sweet thing with the tea. I took online classes to learn how to make the chocolates. That’s how I decided to sell the two things together.”