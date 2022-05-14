Northwest Coronavirus Lawsuit Thrown Out In Federal Court

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) – A federal judge has dismissed a coronavirus vaccine lawsuit from several hundred Hanford nuclear reservation and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory workers in Richland, Washington. The Tri-City Herald reports the lawsuit was filed in November to halt enforcement of President Joe Biden’s executive orders requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for Department of Energy employees and the employees of contractors and subcontractors on federal projects. U.S. Judge Thomas Rice found that attorneys for the Hanford and national lab workers had not provided clear arguments nor specific information about most workers to make their case.