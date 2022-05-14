      Weather Alert

Northwest Coronavirus Lawsuit Thrown Out In Federal Court

May 14, 2022 @ 11:13am
In this July 22, 2021, file photo, health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) – A federal judge has dismissed a coronavirus vaccine lawsuit from several hundred Hanford nuclear reservation and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory workers in Richland, Washington. The Tri-City Herald reports the lawsuit was filed in November to halt enforcement of President Joe Biden’s executive orders requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for Department of Energy employees and the employees of contractors and subcontractors on federal projects. U.S. Judge Thomas Rice found that attorneys for the Hanford and national lab workers had not provided clear arguments nor specific information about most workers to make their case.

