North Portland Trespassing Suspects Arrested
Portland Police and Multnomah County Sheriff’s Deputies say they worked together to return private property in the 4400 block of North Mississippi Avenue to the property owners.
They say over the past three months, people have been illegally trespassing on properties on Mississippi Avenue, including in a house and on privately owned lots.
A few minutes before 5:00 a.m., officers secured a perimeter by blocking streets and sidewalks surrounding the properties.
As police arrived they encountered one person armed with a firearm and took that person into custody. Officers were able to contact other people on the properties and secure it within a few minutes. Police recovered firearms on the property.
Portland Police officers stood by while private property owners began to secure their property, arranging for boarding up and fencing.
According to call log data, over the three-month period, from September 1 to November 30, 2020, at least 81 calls for service were placed for issues related to these properties and the surrounding area. Calls for service included reports about fights, disturbances, shots fired, burglary, thefts, vandalism, noise violations, trespassing, threats (including by armed suspects), and for illegally blocking traffic, sidewalks and access to homes. Portland Police say they spoke with many community members about their concerns and the threatening behavior and intimidation they say they experienced in the neighborhood around these properties.
Arrests included:
41-year-old Charles Stubbs — Trespass II
44-year-old Lester Wrecksie — Trespass II
40-year-old Joshua Rodgers — Trespass II
25-year-old Jonathan Lalej — Trespass II
31-year-old Matthew Stewart — Trespass II
43-year-old Christopher Wilkins — Trespass II
31-year-old Nicholas Piochei — Trespass II, Resist Arrest