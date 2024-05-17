KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

North Korea Test-Fires Suspected Missiles A Day After US And South Korea Conduct A Fighter Jet Drill

May 17, 2024 3:43AM PDT
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has fired suspected short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast a day after South Korea and the U.S. flew powerful fighter jets in a drill that the North views as a major security threat.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the launches were made from the North’s east coast on Friday afternoon.

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary said a North Korean missile landed outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff statement called the launches “a clear provocation” that threatens peace on the Korean Peninsula.

North Korea in recent months has extended its weapons testing as part of its efforts to enlarge and modernize its military capabilities while diplomacy with the United States and South Korea remains stalled.

